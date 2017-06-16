Little Italy San Jose hosting pasta sauce throwdown
In the past, the historic Little Italy San Jose neighborhood has hosted cannoli and ravioli tournaments. Now, executive director Joshua DeVincenzi Melander has decided that sauce needs its day in the sun.
