Light-Rail Service Resumes in San Jose

Light-Rail Service Resumes in San Jose

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Light-rail service between the Karina and Bonaventura stations in North San Jose was briefly disrupted Friday after an incident involving a pedestrian in the crosswalk, according to Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority officials. Initially, VTA reported that a train had struck someone 1st Street and Karina Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to guadalupe 12 hr Jsp 1
Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12) 23 hr Suus 12
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 19 Ssophiiee 319
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC