Light-Rail Service Resumes in San Jose
Light-rail service between the Karina and Bonaventura stations in North San Jose was briefly disrupted Friday after an incident involving a pedestrian in the crosswalk, according to Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority officials. Initially, VTA reported that a train had struck someone 1st Street and Karina Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to guadalupe
|12 hr
|Jsp
|1
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|23 hr
|Suus
|12
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 19
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC