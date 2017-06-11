LGBT pride: Hundreds rally in downtown San Jose
The Equality March for Unity and Pride that wound its way through downtown to a rally at Plaza de Cesar Chavez on Sunday was a far cry from the massive Women's March in terms of numbers, but participants were no less enthusiastic for the cause. It was the latest post-election march that encapsulated concerns about what the future holds under the Trump administration.
