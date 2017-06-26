Leonard Daguro was found dead June 19 on the 2200 block of Denair Avenue in San Jose.
A man who died from injuries he suffered in a fight last week in the Meadows Neighborhood has been identified by the San Jose Police Department as Leonard Daguro, 63, of San Jose. On June 19, officers were dispatched about 1:50 a.m. to the 2200 block of Denair Avenue to assist with a medical call and found Daguro dead, said Sgt.
