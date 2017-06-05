Jury reaches verdict on penalty in Sierra Lamar case
Antolin Garcia-Torres enters the courtroom for his arraignment Thursday, May 24, 2012 at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose. He is facing a count of kidnapping and a count of murder in the disappearance of Sierra LaMar, the 15-year-old Morgan Hill girl who mysteriously disappeared March 16th while on her way to school at Sobrato High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Maureen Tothemax
|316
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC