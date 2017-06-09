Internal Affairs: San Jose v. Santa Clara -- round one goes to Santa Clara
Renderings of the Santana West project, a commercial and office development that is planned for the site of the dome movie theaters on Winchester Boulevard. A judge this week denied a request from San Jose to dismiss Santa Clara's lawsuit over Santana West , a large office and retail development replacing the Century 22 and 23 theaters on Winchester Boulevard.
