Internal Affairs: San Jose mayor and ...

Internal Affairs: San Jose mayor and former advisor split over high-rise near Santana Row

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Pacifica Tribune

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is photographed as a community member speaks during a special meeting. A vote on a new high-rise near Santana Row led to a testy exchange between Mayor Sam Liccardo and his longtime confidant Erik Schoennauer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d... 15 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Fri BigT 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 14 Beckys4kids 318
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,841,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC