In San Jose's oldest school district, it's like Family Feud
For much of its 155 years, San Jose's oldest public school has taken pride in being a cozy, student-centered community, with a family sort of feeling. But in the past year, the tiny Orchard School District has become more like "Family Feud."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|mr nice guy
|317
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC