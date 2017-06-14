Hoops at Paul Moore Park closed for rehab
The basketball/tetherball courts at Paul Moore Park in San Jose will be closed through July 8 for resurfacing. Cambrian Park residents will have to find another spot to shoot hoops this month while work crews resurface the basketball courts at Paul Moore Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|4 hr
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Wed
|Dippy do wah
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Beckys4kids
|318
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC