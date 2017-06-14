Hoops at Paul Moore Park closed for r...

Hoops at Paul Moore Park closed for rehab

The basketball/tetherball courts at Paul Moore Park in San Jose will be closed through July 8 for resurfacing. Cambrian Park residents will have to find another spot to shoot hoops this month while work crews resurface the basketball courts at Paul Moore Park.

