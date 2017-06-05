Help Santa Clara make new Tasman neighborhood a better place with fewer car trips
The City of Santa Clara is looking to create a neighborhood in the Tasman East area, with 4,000+ units of housing, near Great America heavy and light rail stations, and the Guadalupe River and San Tomas Aquino Creek trails. On Tuesday evening starting at 5pm, Santa Clara City Council are holding a study session on transportation for the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Caltrain.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Maureen Tothemax
|316
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC