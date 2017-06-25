Hello, Google. Goodbye, Pattya s Inn
In almost every major city of the world with any urban legend, it doesn't take much effort to find a dive bar, a well-worn place that you plunge into for shots and beer and camaraderie. The definition was made for Patty's Inn, a ramshackle watering hole a block south of SAP Center in San Jose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|Dope
|2
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|7 hr
|Jose meds
|1
|what silicon valley should do
|Sat
|ERA-17
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sat
|susan
|320
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC