Free summer meals offered for kids, families in Bay Area

Hundreds of schools, dining rooms, community groups and other locations in the state are serving free meals to families this summer, as an extension of schools' hot lunch program. The programs are a collaboration among the California Department of Education, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Hunger Hotline.

