Free summer meals offered for kids, families in Bay Area
Hundreds of schools, dining rooms, community groups and other locations in the state are serving free meals to families this summer, as an extension of schools' hot lunch program. The programs are a collaboration among the California Department of Education, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Hunger Hotline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|13 hr
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Wed
|Dippy do wah
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 14
|Beckys4kids
|318
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC