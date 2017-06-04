Flood basin construction making progr...

Flood basin construction making progress at Rancho San Antonio Park

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Photo Jacqueline Ramseyer/Bay Area News Group/May 19, 2017 Construction of the flood protection project for Permanente Creek at Rancho San Antonio County Park is currently underway. The Santa Clara Valley Water District project will provide natural flood protection for up to 2,200 properties in Mountain View and Los Altos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 1 Maureen Tothemax 316
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16) May 26 HowBoutDah 2
Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 4
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... May 23 Frank Leoheo 8
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC