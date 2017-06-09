Family-owned ballet school celebrates 50 years of building community
What started half a century ago as a young woman's dream eventually became a beloved local business run and patronized by multiple generations of San Jose families. And this weekend, dancers will celebrate Eufrazia School of Ballet's 50 years of business in San Jose with two free recitals.
