El Camino district board member abruptly resigns
El Camino Healthcare District board member Dennis Chiu announced he will be resigning from his elected position at the end of this month, the district announced Tuesday. Chiu, who serves on the regional health care district's board of directors as well as El Camino Hospital's nonprofit corporate board, will be stepping down from his oversight role on June 30. The decision comes just seven months after he began his second four-year term, following an uncontested election in November 2016.
Read more at Mountain View Voice.
