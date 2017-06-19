Driver Injured After Sedan Slams Into Semi-Truck in San Jose
A driver not wearing a seat belt suffered moderate injuries after slamming into a semi-truck along Highway 101 in San Jose early Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The injury crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 just north of Blossom Hill Road, CHP Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|10 hr
|Dope
|2
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|12 hr
|Jose meds
|1
|what silicon valley should do
|Sat
|ERA-17
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sat
|susan
|320
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC