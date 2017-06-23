Driver dies, another injured in San Jose car crash
A male driver was killed and another man was injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash in South San Jose, the city's 24th traffic-related fatality of 2017, according to police. The crash, reported at 10:26 p.m., occurred at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Road, according to San Jose police Officer Albert Morales.
