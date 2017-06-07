Driver accused of fleeing from major Milpitas injury crash arrested
Officers Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday in Milpitas and left a pedestrian in critical condition, police said Wednesday. On Monday at about 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured woman at South Main Street and West Curtis Avenue, according to police.
