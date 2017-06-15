Down the Rabbit Hole Comes to San Jose This Fall
Coming off their widely successful launch of the "White Rabbit Project" on Netflix, "Mythbusters" alumni Kari Byron, Tory Belleci and Grant Imahara will hit the road using their scientific sleuth skills as they head DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE to investigate weird and wonderful events from pop culture, science, and history, bringing their unique brand of spectacular popular science experimentation to San Jose's Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. for one performance only. Single tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com , in-person at the City National Civic Box Office , or by calling 800-982-ARTS .
