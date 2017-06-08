Developer proposes urban village near Diridon Station
A developer wants to convert a 1.22-acre site at the corner of Stockton Avenue and West Julian Street in San Jose to an urban village with roughly 300 housing units. To make that happen, Kurt Anderson of Anderson Architects is seeking a General Plan amendment to change the site's designation from mixed-use to urban village.
