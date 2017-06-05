Desperate Owners in SJ Reach Out to F...

Desperate Owners in SJ Reach Out to Find Missing Service Dog

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

The black Chihuahua named Khloe was hit by a blue SUV that morning, according to Aguilar. After the collision, the dog went missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Fri cliche black stan... 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 7 mr nice guy 317
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16) May 26 HowBoutDah 2
Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 4
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,337 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC