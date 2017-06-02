Debate continues on policies for Camp...

Debate continues on policies for Campbella s newest neighborhood

A detailed plan for Campbell's newest neighborhood is inching toward completion, but some residents say the debate over its formation has created a rift. The planning commission on May 23 reviewed the Campbell Village Plan, a detailed document that when complete will codify transportation and land use policies and future development standards, specifically for residential homes and a few businesses in the former Cambrian 36 area, which was annexed and incorporated from Santa Clara County in 2012.

