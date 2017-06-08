Comic book stores strive to ride superhero wave

Geek culture is booming, with movies like "Avengers: Age of Ultron" making $1 billion at the box office in a matter of weeks. But with superheroes being the rage these days, are comic book shops sharing in the success? There are 10 comic shops in Santa Clara County, with just three of them - Hijinx Comics, SpaceCat Comics and Art Boutiki - in San Jose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.