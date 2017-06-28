City tells state Willow Glen Trestle ...

City tells state Willow Glen Trestle doesn't belong on historic register

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

San Jose has sent a letter asking the California Historical Resources Commission to reconsider its recent decision to place the Willow Glen Trestle on the state historic register, which could save it from demolition. The letter, written by city manager Norberto Duenas, argues that state commissioners used faulty information in determining the 95-year-old wooden railroad bridge should be designated a historic structure.

San Jose, CA

