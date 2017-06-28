Childrena s Musical Theater announces...

Childrena s Musical Theater announces lineup for 50th season

Children's Musical Theater of San Jose - the city's oldest performing arts group - announced a stellar lineup for its milestone 50th season starting in December. More than 1,000 performers, family members and fans turned out at CMT SanJose's Preview Night on Saturday, June 24, 2017, where the companyannounced the lineup of shows for its upcoming 50th season.

