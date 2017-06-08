Cancer patient, 58, charged with plotting to kill doctors who previously treated him
A man diagnosed with stage 4 cancer has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly drove hundreds of miles to kill three doctors who had previously treated him. Yue Chen, 58, was arrested after police suspected Chen may be travelling more than 200 miles from his home in Visalia to murder the three doctors.
