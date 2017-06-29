Campbell hit-and-run death investigated as murder

The Campbell Police Department says it is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision on Tuesday that left one woman dead and the suspect, an acquaintance of the victim, in jail on suspicion of murder and felony hit and run. Police say they responded to the intersection of Leigh Avenue and Montemar Way at 7:17 a.m. on a report of an auto-pedestrian collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.