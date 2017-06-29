Campbell hit-and-run death investigated as murder
The Campbell Police Department says it is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision on Tuesday that left one woman dead and the suspect, an acquaintance of the victim, in jail on suspicion of murder and felony hit and run. Police say they responded to the intersection of Leigh Avenue and Montemar Way at 7:17 a.m. on a report of an auto-pedestrian collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Please help
|321
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC