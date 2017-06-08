Brothers double down on Eagle projects for Cambrian community
Courtesy Donna Cutuli From left is Aric Cutuli, 15, a sophomore at Branham High, sister Alexandra, 19, who's a Girl Scout Gold Award, and Andre Cutuli, 17, who just graduated from Leigh High. Andre Cutuli built two free libraries for Fammatre Elementary School as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|mr nice guy
|317
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC