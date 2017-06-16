Authorities say the cause of the Thursday afternoon fire is still under investigation
A Thursday afternoon grass fire burned along the sides of Interstate 680, between Montague Expressway and Calaveras Boulevard, and scorched approximately three acres, Milpitas Fire Department reported. At about 1:30 p.m., arriving fire crews found the active fire on both sides of I-680.
