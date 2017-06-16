Authorities say the cause of the Thur...

Authorities say the cause of the Thursday afternoon fire is still under investigation

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Milpitas Post

A Thursday afternoon grass fire burned along the sides of Interstate 680, between Montague Expressway and Calaveras Boulevard, and scorched approximately three acres, Milpitas Fire Department reported. At about 1:30 p.m., arriving fire crews found the active fire on both sides of I-680.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milpitas Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... 8 hr BigT 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Wed Dippy do wah 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 14 Beckys4kids 318
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16) May 26 HowBoutDah 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC