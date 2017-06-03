Art installation adds purpose and col...

Art installation adds purpose and color to San Jose park

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Almaden Resident

Colorful "pavilion tiendas" highlight the "Urban Rooms" installation, designed by San Diego-based artist Estudio Teddy Cruz + Forman, was unveiled at San Jose's Parque de los Pobladores on Friday, June 2, 2017. For years, tiny Parque de los Pobladores has been a park in need of a purpose in downtown San Jose's arty South First Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 1 Maureen Tothemax 316
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16) May 26 HowBoutDah 2
Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 4
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... May 23 Frank Leoheo 8
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC