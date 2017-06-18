Apartment fire leaves six homeless in...

Apartment fire leaves six homeless in San Jose

Six people were displaced by a raging apartment fire that broke out amid record-setting summer temperatures Sunday afternoon, according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters braved heavy flames and intense heat - worsened by San Jose experiencing an all-time record of 103 degrees for June 18 - to knock down the three-alarm blaze at the Central Park Apartments on Stokes Street near Leigh Avenue.

