Affordable housing projects to fight homelessness advance in San Jose
From tiny homes for the homeless to apartments for artists and kids leaving foster care, San Jose officials have advanced an array of housing projects aimed at keeping people off the streets in a city where average rent has soared above $2,500 a month. The City Council this week moved forward with three affordable housing projects and a fourth one - slated for East San Jose - is on the way.
