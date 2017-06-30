A furry creature has been spotted in ...

A furry creature has been spotted in the Los Gatos Creek in Campbell.

Steve Holmes, executive director of the South Bay Clean Creek Coalition, points to chewed pieces of trees. He says the bark bitten off trees along the Los Gatos Creek within Campbell shows signs of beavers in the area.

