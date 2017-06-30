A furry creature has been spotted in the Los Gatos Creek in Campbell.
Steve Holmes, executive director of the South Bay Clean Creek Coalition, points to chewed pieces of trees. He says the bark bitten off trees along the Los Gatos Creek within Campbell shows signs of beavers in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose resident: Please visit my blog!
|18 hr
|arunb
|2
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Sun
|anonymous
|87
|Gangstalking
|Sat
|User
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 28
|Please help
|321
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC