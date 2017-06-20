$5.4 million in state relief to help San Jose flood victims
After another round of flooding at the Golden Wheel trailer park in San Jose, Calif., Fred Atton had a business meeting to attend on Friday, March 13, 1998 so he dons his rubber boots and walks out of the park with his pants in hand. And no, he's not wearing tights - those are tattoos on his legs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC