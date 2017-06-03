12 OMG-good extreme ice cream shops in Bay Area
Owner Gordon Lai poses for a photograph with soft ice cream topped with cotton candy and egg puffs at the Milkcow Cafe in Fremont, Calif., on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The popular South Korean franchise serves organic soft ice cream with all sorts of crazy toppings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Maureen Tothemax
|316
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC