100-Pound Pig Reportedly Stolen in San Jose
The animal's owner, Mark Ackerman, says someone stopped at his house at Ocala Avenue and White Road and took the female pig from the backyard. In addition, the kennel for the pig is missing from the front yard, Ackerman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC