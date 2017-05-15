Woman arrested in vandalism at Montessori preschool
San Jose police have arrested a 34-year-old transient woman in connection with vandalism at the Tomorrow Montessori preschool. Police said Leticia Tavares Monila was arrested on Friday morning at around 1:11 a.m. in the area of South First Street and East Alma Avenue in San Jose.
