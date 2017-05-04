VTA Board Approves Redesign Plan
The new plan is expected to go into effect at the end of the year and calls for more light rail trains running from the Winchester station to Mountain View. When the new Berryessa BART station opens up, likely at the end of the year, VTA buses and trains will begin operating under a new coverage plan.
