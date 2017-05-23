Veteran's family files wrongful death...

Veteran's family files wrongful death suit against VA Palo Alto

Douglas Wayne Ross Sr., who served in the Vietnam War, died from a traumatic head injury a week after he fell in his hospital room in Palo Alto. The children of a 72-year-old Navy veteran have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.

