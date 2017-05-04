Vandals ransack South Bay preschool, ...

Vandals ransack South Bay preschool, smash windows forcing it...

A San Jose preschool is forced to close after vandals smashed windows and thrashed rooms. The break-in occurred sometime overnight Wednesday at the Tomorrow Montessori School on Almaden Road.

