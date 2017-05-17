Tour of California: Stage 2 highlight...

Tour of California: Stage 2 highlights - Video

The Tour of California came alive on stage 2 as Rafa Majka won a thrilling stage into San Jose to move into the leader's jersey. The Bora-Hansgrohe Polish national champion bided his time in the final kilometre of the stage, allowing LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett , Ian Boswell and Lachlan Morton to show their cards before stealing in for the win.

