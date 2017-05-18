'Tiny house' teacher retires; home in limbo
A crowd gathers for the opening of the Blue Ridge High School Tiny House Project on display at San Jose State University Thursday, April 6, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. The 272-square-foot structure built on a 24X8 trailer was constructed by students at James Ranch, a Santa Clara County Juvenile Facility, as part of the project-based Career Technical Education curriculum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|Chronicle
|313
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|May 1
|Izzy
|117
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC