'Tiny house' teacher retires; home in limbo

A crowd gathers for the opening of the Blue Ridge High School Tiny House Project on display at San Jose State University Thursday, April 6, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. The 272-square-foot structure built on a 24X8 trailer was constructed by students at James Ranch, a Santa Clara County Juvenile Facility, as part of the project-based Career Technical Education curriculum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.