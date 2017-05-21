Thomas Henry McMonigle was put to dea...

Thomas Henry McMonigle was put to death in the San Quentin gas chamber on Feb. 20, 1948.

Photograph courtesy of the Campbell Historical MuseumLoss of LifeOn Friday, Nov. 2, 1945, 14 year old Thora Chamberlain disappeared from Campbell High School. She was last seen talking to a man by a car on Campbell Avenue in front of the high school.

