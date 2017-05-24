the Book of Mormon Returns to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts 7/11?23
Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON-which played a record breaking two-week run in 2015-returns to San Jose for a limited engagement July 11-23, 2017 at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts . Single tickets are available now online at www.ticketmaster.com , in-person at the City National Civic Box Office , or by calling 800-982-ARTS .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|20 hr
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|San Jose Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|Trump Does Eunuch Tango
|Mon
|notable quotes
|1
|Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix
|Mon
|Sensitive Materia...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 19
|Chronicle
|313
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC