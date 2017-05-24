the Book of Mormon Returns to San Jos...

the Book of Mormon Returns to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts 7/11?23

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON-which played a record breaking two-week run in 2015-returns to San Jose for a limited engagement July 11-23, 2017 at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts . Single tickets are available now online at www.ticketmaster.com , in-person at the City National Civic Box Office , or by calling 800-982-ARTS .

San Jose, CA

