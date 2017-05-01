Tens of thousands across the Bay Area partake in May Day demonstrations
Julie Guillen walks west on E. Santa Clara St. for the May Day march in downtown in San Jose, Calif. on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|10 hr
|Izzy
|117
|Police Raid 'Costco Of Meth' Site In San Jose (Jan '07)
|Apr 29
|Chipper123
|9
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 27
|Haba Daba
|48
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|Apr 26
|Romel Esmail
|1
|Romel Esmail & his sister Bella Esmail Moore Wa...
|Apr 26
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|togaparty
|285
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC