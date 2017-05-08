Suspect, victims IDd in San Jose double killing, police shooting
Mirza Tatlic, 24, of Campbell was shot and killed in a standoff with San Jose police after authorities said he murdered his ex-girlfriend's parents in their home in San Jose's upscale Willow Glen neighborhood. less Mirza Tatlic, 24, of Campbell was shot and killed in a standoff with San Jose police after authorities said he murdered his ex-girlfriend's parents in their home in San Jose's upscale Willow Glen ... more Click through to see violent crimes reported by Bay Area cities in 2015, starting with the cities that reported the highest incidents of violent crime.
