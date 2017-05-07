Suspect allegedly shoots at SJ office...

Suspect allegedly shoots at SJ officers in chase

A person with a gun this morning shot toward San Jose police officers and at least one officer shot back, police said. At 7:59 a.m. officers went to the 2200 block of Tully Road where a person was allegedly armed with a gun.

