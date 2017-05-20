Stop Santa Cruz Neo-Nazi Band the Highway Murderers from Performing in San Jose
The Highway Murderers are a corny crypto-fascist butt rock band from Santa Cruz, California . Since the band's formation in 2002, they have constantly been subject to criticism and resistance from the northern California music community for their consistently violent, misogynistic, and racist behavior.
