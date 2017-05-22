Statewide, rain damage repair bill could hit $1.3 billion.
Q What is going to be done to correct the traffic hazards at the Highway 85 to Highway 101 connection in South San Jose? There are now three warning signs of uneven pavement ahead. Jack Gratteau, Cassandra Garcia, Brenda Chan, Bill Walters and a lot more A Caltrans begins repairs Monday night to raise the concrete slabs damaged by winter storms.
