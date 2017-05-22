Statewide, rain damage repair bill co...

Statewide, rain damage repair bill could hit $1.3 billion.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Q What is going to be done to correct the traffic hazards at the Highway 85 to Highway 101 connection in South San Jose? There are now three warning signs of uneven pavement ahead. Jack Gratteau, Cassandra Garcia, Brenda Chan, Bill Walters and a lot more A Caltrans begins repairs Monday night to raise the concrete slabs damaged by winter storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Does Eunuch Tango 5 hr notable quotes 1
Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix 7 hr Sensitive Materia... 1
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Sat Mark Suckinburger 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) May 19 Chronicle 313
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 10 Hillary Cliton 2
News Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12) May 5 a-citizen 10
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) May 5 a-citizen 14
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC