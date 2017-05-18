Shouldn't the Google, Apple and Genen...

Shouldn't the Google, Apple and Genentech buses be restricted to the slow lanes?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Yes, those tech buses are allowed in the carpool lane - even if they do clog up traffic. Q There's a disturbing trend: The Google, Genentech and Apple chartered white buses drive slowly in the carpool lane, regardless of the flow of traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 5 hr Chronicle 313
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 10 Hillary Cliton 2
News Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12) May 5 a-citizen 10
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) May 5 a-citizen 14
News Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14) May 5 a-citizen 5
Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ... May 4 Bella Esmail Moore 2
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) May 1 Izzy 117
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC